Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $266.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.41 million and the highest is $267.50 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $229.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $1,370,728. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $33,174,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 293,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.