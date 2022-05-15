BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 456,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.59. 170,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.