Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.98 million to $43.26 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $12.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $126.97 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 726,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,634. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

