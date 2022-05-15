Bleichroeder LP Purchases New Position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.64% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

