Bleichroeder LP Reduces Holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned 1.19% of BK Technologies worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.15.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

