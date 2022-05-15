Bleichroeder LP Sells 76,957 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Bleichroeder LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,957 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.14% of Vivint Smart Home worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 648,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,131. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

