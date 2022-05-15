Bleichroeder LP Trims Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 379,116 shares during the period. Codexis accounts for 1.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.31% of Codexis worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 1,140,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,464. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

