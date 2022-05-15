Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

OWL stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,676,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

