BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

