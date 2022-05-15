Bonfida (FIDA) Market Cap Reaches $27.74 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bonfida has a market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00528098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036749 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,753.32 or 2.00572524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008599 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

