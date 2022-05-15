Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 123.6% in April

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BONXF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

