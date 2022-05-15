Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $48.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,577. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,307.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

