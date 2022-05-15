Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 million and a PE ratio of 847.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

