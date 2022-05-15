BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. 14,030,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,495,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.84%.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.