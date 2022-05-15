BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $8.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $35.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in BrainsWay by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 31,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

