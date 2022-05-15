Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 1,228 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,912,000 after purchasing an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.19. 508,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,545. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.