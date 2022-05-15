Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2.83 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,827 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 1,839,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,926. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

