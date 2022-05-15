Brasada Capital Management LP Has $9.25 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,383,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

SBAC traded up $10.77 on Friday, reaching $334.17. The company had a trading volume of 526,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,241. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.52 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day moving average is $341.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

