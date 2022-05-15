Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $6.31 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 681,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

