Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,376. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.