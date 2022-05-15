Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 2,507 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 253,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 227,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 54.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.