Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.
About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.