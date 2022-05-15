Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,224. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.