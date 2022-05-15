Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 69,685 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,685 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after acquiring an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after buying an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,231. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.