Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Brembo has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces braking systems and components under the Brembo Racing, AP Racing, and Marchesini brands for cars, motorbikes, and commercial and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs/Systems/Motorbikes and After Market/Performance Group segments.

