Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.58 ($97.45).

BNR opened at €71.30 ($75.05) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

