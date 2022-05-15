Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. 825,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,461. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.09.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

