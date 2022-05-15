Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

