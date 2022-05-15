Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 50.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 during trading on Friday. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,355. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

