Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

AEE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. 1,413,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,272. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.