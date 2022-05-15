Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after buying an additional 258,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 938,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

