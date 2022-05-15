Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 1,402,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,979. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

