Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 267,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after buying an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,873. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

