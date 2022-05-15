Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 3,328,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

