Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,861 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $23,912,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,136. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

