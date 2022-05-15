Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,622 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 998,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

