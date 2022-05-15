Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 21,253,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,452,716. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

