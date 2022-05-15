Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 453 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

GS traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.99. 2,152,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

