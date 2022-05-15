Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853,342. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

