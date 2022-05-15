Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.36 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.86. 8,318,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

