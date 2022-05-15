Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) to Announce $3.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $14.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of MT stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.