Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $83,771,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 826,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40. Dover has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

