Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will report $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.59 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

