Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will announce $336.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.56 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $308.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

ALHC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 334,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

