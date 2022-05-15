Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.24 Million

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to post $351.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.74 million and the highest is $375.80 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $375.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. 558,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.