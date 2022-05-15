Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

