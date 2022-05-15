Brokerages Expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $404.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $490.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 3,318,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,975. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

