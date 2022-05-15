Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 511,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

