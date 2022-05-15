Brokerages Expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of LSPD traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 2,864,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,259. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

