Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $2.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $21,711,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,812. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.