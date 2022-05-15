Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $2.48 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $21,711,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,812. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.